Delivery of PA’s manifesto questioned

What guarantee is there that the People’s Alliance will deliver whatever they are promising.

This question was raised by Fiji First General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum after PAP candidate Filimoni Vosarogo said that their manifesto can be amended if the party gets into government.

Vosarogo highlighted that it has also been affirmed by the party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, as the theme of their manifesto is ‘Rebuilding Fiji Together.’

The Former Social Democratic Liberal Party Deputy leader says that if Peoples Alliance gets into government, Fijians can call and visit ministers to raise their concerns.

“This manifesto is not written on a plaque meaning that the contest will be used in the next four years. This manifesto will be based on consultations, everything that this manifesto contains will continuously be discussed in the next four years.”

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they continue on the same path and have never gone off track because of political imperatives.

“Vosarogo has said that we can change our manifesto after we come into power so in other words, we cannot believe anything they have said, they will change it, and how do you know they will do it.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the reason why the opposition is stooping to all levels is that they know if they lose this Election their political careers will be over.

The FijiFirst General Secretary says Opposition Political parties tell Fijians what changes they want to introduce, however, FijiFirst has already implemented many changes that are benefiting Fijians and the economy.