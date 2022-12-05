Delays in pre-poll updates: Saneem

[Source: Fijian Elections Office / Facebook]

1,995 people have so far voted in pre-polling at 103 venues across the country today.

According to the latest Fijian Elections Office electronic dashboard update, this is a 10.84 percent of voter turnout, out of 18,836 Fijians who are registered to vote in the opening day today.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem had earlier said delays would be expected in the updating of pre-poll voter turnout this week.

“Voter turnout will only be updated from the venues where we can get information. One of the reasons why these places are voting under pre-poll is because they have limited or no connectivity. So of course, if a team is in the middle of a place that has no connectivity and is moving onto the next venue, we will only know about the turnout from those venues once the team comes into network range.”

Saneem says people can constantly check the FEO dashboard to receive updates of pre-polling throughout the week, once it comes in.