Daveta focuses on youth participation in politics

SODELPA provisional candidate, Peniasi Daveta

Social Democratic Liberal Party provisional candidate, Peniasi Daveta says young people are often excluded or overlooked as political candidates.

Daveta, a strong SODELPA supporter says he opted to contest the election after he was approached by his party leader.

Ben, as he is commonly known to his peers was raised by his grandparents from the age of five in the chiefly village of Sabeto in the province of Ba.

The 28-year-old says he is privileged to be given this rare opportunity to contest the election under the SODELPA banner by party leader Viliame Gavoka.

“Now with SODELPA, we want to offer when we come into government, we are going to make tertiary education free. So like with that education is one of our key priority areas for SODELPA and our trump card that we have been saying, like I said, since 2014, is making tertiary education free and loan forgiveness- that is for students who went to university have completed their studies, but had to go in through the loan scheme and still owe the country or the State $30 or $40,000.”

Daveta says he is here to encourage young people to debunk the mindset that politics is only for politicians.

“What we are offering as well through our manifesto is to empower youth organizations in our communities and villages on how they can do their part, on how they can play a role.”

Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says three youths will contest the election under the SODELPA banner.

“They have exciting new prospects, they bring with them a lot of experience and capabilities, and they are leaders in their own rights.”

SODELPA is expected to endorse its 54 provisional candidates this Friday.