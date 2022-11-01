Damodar tells why she left NFP

FijiFirst provisional candidate Ridhi Damodar.

FijiFirst provisional candidate Ridhi Damodar has this evening explained the reasons behind changing sides.

The former National Federation Party member says she left the party because of her disenchantment with NFP and its leadership.

Damodar says she was disenchanted with NFP because it had no positive solutions or ideas for the country.

“There politics was simply of confrontation and criticism. Despite my recommendation on streamlining the Party’s policies and improving upon its lack of clear direction and goals, the NFP still remain rudderless because of the lack of desire by the leadership to mould NFP into a forward-looking, pro-active and truly inclusive Fijian political party.”

Damodar adds the party hierarchy was reluctant to modernize NFP and the old structure with old ideas continued to prevail despite the two General Election losses.

She claims ideas put forward by concerned party supporters were ignored.

“A Party bereft of any inclination to change and improve and engage in positive policies was not one that I could continue to support. So, I left.”

Damodar further claims she has over the course of the last election and its aftermath made several personalized statements against Prime Minister, Attorney General and FijiFirst.

“I have realized that there are some things that I shouldn’t have said, and there were times when NFP mandated us to make statements that we personally did not agree with. For this, I unconditionally apologize.”

Questions have been sent to NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad about these claims and we are yet to receive a response.