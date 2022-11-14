Constitution and Acts need to change: Hawea

We Unite Fiji Party deputy leader, Doctor Jone Hawea

We Unite Fiji Party deputy leader, Doctor Jone Hawea says amendments need to be made to the 2013 Constitution and Acts to suit the needs of the people.

Doctor Hawea says a lot of the current policies fall short of the people’s expectations, but the party will make the necessary changes, should they come into power.

“We know the limitations and the restrictions around proposing policies because it falls short because the boundaries of the law are too rigid and too chronic and it needs to change. So this is the focus of the We Unite Fiji Party.”

Dr Hawea says most of the party’s proposed candidates have previously served in various capacities within the Government.

Meanwhile, We Unite Fiji Party refiled candidate nominations this morning at the Fijian Elections Office in Suva yesterday.

The period for candidate nominations ends at midday today.