Comparison with Biman and Rabuka ‘an insult’: Bainimarama

The National Federation Party and the People’s Alliance Leaders are no comparison for the FijiFirst Leader and General Secretary.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says their leadership brings stability to the nation, and Sitiveni Rabuka and Biman Prasad have not done anything for Fijians.

Bainimarama says comparing him and Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to Prasad and Rabuka is an insult.

The FijiFirst Leader says Rabuka and Prasad have no track record and cannot be compared to the FijiFirst hierarchy.

”That’s an insult, how can anyone compare me and Sayed-Khaiyum to those two? They have no track record. We have a track record that goes back as far as 2007.”

The FijiFirst Leader also labelled the 1997 constitution as “racist” and says the Opposition Political parties never liked the military government.

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has urged Fijians to acknowledge the policies put in place by their government which include free education.

The FijiFirst says Fijians should stay united and move forward.