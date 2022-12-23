Coalition talks in limbo

SODELPA press conference.

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has opted not to comment on whether the coalition agreement with The People’s Alliance and National Federation Party still stands.

This agreement was supposedly agreed to and announced by the parties on Tuesday.

During a press conference yesterday, the party’s working committee chairperson Aseri Radrodro stated that the board will announce the progress of the coalition after today’s meeting.

“I can’t say anything on that whether that still stands or not, like I said the decision of the management board will be where the decision of the candidates rests.”

Radrodro says that the board meeting will either be chaired by the President of the party, Na Turaga na Vunivalu e Waimaro, Ratu Manoa Roragaca, or the two vice presidents of the party.

The parties wishing to form a coalition with SODELPA will again be presenting today and this includes The People’s Alliance, National Federation Party, and FijiFirst.