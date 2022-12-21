Coalition parties formalize partnership

SODELPA Vice-President Anare Jale, PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad and SODELPA member Ro Teimumu Kepa

The coalition of the People’s Alliance, the National Federation Party, and SODELPA has been formalized.

The parties’ representatives held an official signing ceremony last night at the Yue Lai hotel in the same board room where negotiations were held the day before.

The documents were signed by PA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka, SODELPA Vice-President Anare Jale, SODELPA member Ro Teimumu Kepa, and NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad.

The decision will be formally communicated to the President by the coalition.