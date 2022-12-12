Co-leads of MOG accredited by FEO

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem with the Co-leads of MOG. [Source: Fijian Elections Office / Facebook]

The Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem today accredited the co-leads of the 2022 General Election Multinational Observer Group (MOG).

They are Josh Wilson, Muhsin Syihab and Dharmendra Sharma from Australia, Indonesia and India respectively.

The SoE also took the time to welcome them to Fiji and gave a brief introduction of the Fijian election.

Saneem says since elections in Fiji are observed by observers from several different countries, it provides the MOG with a diverse range of electoral knowledge and experience to observe and evaluate the processes as carried out in Fiji comparatively with many different countries.

He adds they look forward to the effective participation of the MOG in the 2022 General Election.