Over 690,000 Fijians so far registered to vote

Registration drive at the Suva Bus stand today.

The total number of registered voters as of last Friday stands at 692,918, out of which 345,118 are females and 347,800 are males.

This has been confirmed by the Electoral Commission Chair, Mukesh Nand following the issuance of the Writ of Election at the State House in Suva this morning.

Nand says Fiji is now in election mode and the Commission under Section 75 of the Constitution is responsible to conduct free and fair elections as per the law governing elections in Fiji.

“The writ for an election that has been issued contains the following details: Election for 55 members of parliament, date and time on which, and the place that which nomination of candidates for the election are to be received by and date on which the poll be held for the 2022 General Election and date on or before which the writ is returnable to the President.”

Nand says nine political parties are legible to contest in this year’s election, which includes the All People’s Party, Fiji Labour Party, FijiFirst, National Federation Party, New Generation Party, Social Democratic Liberal Party, People’s Alliance, Unity Fiji and We Unite Fiji Party.

He adds that pre-poll and postal voting will also be available for voters who cannot attend their assigned polling station on Election Day.

Nand also stresses polling stations will open from 7:30 am to 6 pm on the 14th of December.