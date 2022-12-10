Choose either NFP or People’s Alliance: Biman

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad [right] while campaigning in Tomuka, Lautoka

National Federation Party Leader, Professor Biman Prasad is again calling on their supporters to ensure they exercise their civic duty on Wednesday.

While campaigning in Tomuka, Lautoka Prasad says when people vote, they should either choose a party like NFP or People’s Alliance who have the perfect candidates to run a government.

Prasad says they have a few days left to be on the ground before the blackout period on Monday.

“Tomorrow whole day, tomorrow whole night, Sunday whole day and Sunday night please if you can spare your time and energy, go out there and tell the people that on the 14th of December we have to save the country from further disaster and that is why we have to vote NFP and PA.”

Prasad also claims that FijiFirst style of campaigning is only to promote one candidate’s number which is a sad reality.

He says for their party and People’s Alliance, they have candidates that can stand on their own and have the caliber to talk to Fijians.