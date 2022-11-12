Choose a party that provides good leadership: Narube

Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube while campaigning at Koroivula Park in Nadi today

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube has called on the people to make the right decision when they cast their vote during the General Election next month.

While campaigning at Koroivula Park in Nadi today, Narube told those present that Unity Fiji has what it takes to lead the country over the next four years.

Speaking in iTaukei he also touched on a few points from their manifesto which he believes can steer Fiji in the right direction.

“I plead with you to think of the people who are unemployed, our kids’ education, price of food and transportation among other things. All this depends on your vote, take your vote seriously and choose a party that provides good leadership. Leadership is important for any party to thrive.”

Narube again called on young people who are eligible to vote to do so as their voice matters.

The Unity Fiji Party leader also walked around Nadi Market talking to Fijians.