Chaudhry put on notice

Mahendra Chaudhry [left] and Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem [Source: FEO and FLP Facebook pages]

The Fijian Elections Office is compiling all complaints past and present lodged by Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the FEO has established a pattern whereby the FLP leader has made baseless complaints during the election period.

He says Chaudhry recently made wild claims about staff members at the FEO, without backing it with any evidence.

Saneem has put Chaudhry on notice.

“We have now compiled a record of all his wild allegations from the past with no evidence and no substance, all these complaints have had to be dismissed because they were frivolous in nature and it seems to be a pattern.”

Saneem says the Elections Office will deal with Chaudhry’s matter with swift action.

The SOE is calling on political parties to only come up with complaints if they have evidence to back them.

He is urging political parties not to go on fishing expeditions making wild claims and making authorities hunt for evidence.

Saneem says the FEO is focusing on the initiation process of the election.