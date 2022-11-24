Chaudhary dances on TikTok, Rabuka in a humorous skit

[Source: sitivenirabukaofficial / tikotok and vote_labour_385 / tiktok]

From dancing to acting in a humorous skit.

Two of Fiji’s former Prime Ministers are getting creative on the popular social media app TikTok to appeal to youth voters.

People’s Alliance leader Sitiveni Rabuka has recently been featured in a TikTok video with a local social media influencer in a humorous skit while Fiji Labour Party leader Mahendra Chaudhary has loosened up and busted a move in a choreographed dance with a group of youths on the platform.

Article continues after advertisement

It’s a far cry from the two former Prime Ministers’ traditional and rigid style of political leadership, vision, and campaigning back in the day.

With the majority of Fiji’s population below the age of forty, the two leaders recognize the power of social media as a tool for campaigning and visibility.

The former military strongman and instigator of Fiji’s first coup in 1987 Sitiveni Rabuka appears to be showing his softer, humorous side in the skit.

Strategically, the skit displays the PA leader’s vision of unity and inclusiveness as the social media influencer acting as a fabric store salesperson queries Rabuka if people of her race will be okay if they vote for him to which he gives her assurance.

Sanjeshni: “If me and people like me vote for you now, will we be ok?”

Rabuka: “Some voted for me the last time and they were ok. You vote for me this time, everything will be ok. We will look after you. I give you my word, I will look after the indo-Fijians of Fiji.”

Chaudhary’s tiktok video attempts to portray his fun side with a group of youths dancing in the background with the promotion of his candidate number.

In 1991, Rabuka was chosen to lead the newly formed Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni Taukei. This party won the parliamentary election of 1992 and Rabuka became Prime Minister.

Rabuka lost the election in 1999 and was replaced by Mahendra Chaudhry, the first Indo-Fijian Prime Minister.