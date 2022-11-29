Change to address social issues: Chaudhry

[File Photo]

Transformation promised by political parties must be centered on reducing Fiji’s cost of living, poverty rate, and unemployment.

Fiji Labour Party Leader Mahendra Chaudhry emphasized this last night while addressing residents of Muanikoso Village in Nasinu.

He says the difference between FLP and other political parties is that his party will deliver what it promises and their manifesto clearly outlines it.

“We all can make that change by voting right, people have the right to put a government in place, people have the right to remove the government by simply ticketing the ballot paper and so if you want that change, then you have to be part of that change.”

Chaudhry adds that it is imperative for voters to take ownership and to vote for a political party that will address the continuous increase in social issues.

He also states that it is imperative for Fijians to turn up to the polling station on December 14th.