Candidates to find out numbers today

Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand

343 candidates will be contesting the 2022 General Election with the candidate’s ball draw to be held today.

The Electoral Commission Chair Mukesh Nand says in terms of the appeals, the Commission received 10 appeals from nominees who had been rejected by the Supervisor of Elections as well as some from persons who had been withdrawn by parties and also a case of 4 persons who were not even nominated.

One candidate from Unity Fiji, Mohammed Riyaz Khan whose nomination had been processed based on police records and had been found to have a previous criminal conviction.

However, Nand says Khan furnished the Electoral Commission with his court judgment in which it was found that there was no conviction to be entered.

The Commission upheld his appeal and directed the Supervisor of Elections to add him to the final list.

Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission also received 2 objections from a voter against 2 candidates.

The Commission says upon evaluation, they found that the voter did not submit any grounds as required under section 30 of the Electoral Act and his objections were prima facie based on matters that do not fall within the ambit of section 23 of the Act.

The Commission has dismissed the objections.

The Electoral Commission has also approved for the Supervisor of Elections to conduct the Ball Draw for the National Candidates’ List at 10 am today.

The Ball Draw will air live on the FBC TV channel from 10 am.