Candidates cautioned about public speeches

People’s Alliance candidates for the 2022 general elections have been urged to be careful about what they say in public prior to the political parties’ campaign period.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says their candidates have been told to be cautious about what they speak about in public as it can be misinterpreted this time close to the elections.

Speaking in Buca Village, Cakaudrove – Rabuka says they cannot be seen or heard to be campaigning as it can only be done after the writ of election is issued.

He told the villagers that under the Electoral Act, they cannot even talk about their Party manifesto before the campaign period.

Meanwhile, Rabuka has also urged the villagers to register and ensure they vote in the upcoming elections.

He says of the 32,000 voters registered in Cakaudrove in the 2018 elections, only 22,000 cast their votes.

This, the former Prime Minister says is sad to see as a large number didn’t cast their votes.

He has also urged the villagers to ensure that this will not be the case in this year’s general election.