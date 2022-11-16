Candidate numbers to start from 173

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Ball Draw to assign three-digit numbers to all 343 candidates who will be contesting the General Election is underway in Suva.

A few candidates, such as Lynda Tabuya, Mere Samisoni, and Viliame Gavoka, are also present at the venue to witness the ball draw.

A political party representative has accompanied the Electoral Commissioner to witness the rotation of the barrel.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the Electoral Commission conducted a ball draw yesterday to determine the first three-digit number that will appear on the ballot paper during this election.

Saneem says the number is 173.

He says following the draw today, the FEO will then publish the national candidate list and their numbers for the General Election.

“The candidate’s number will be published in all Newspapers with the party or independent candidate symbol, names of the candidates and photos of the candidates and together with the number they will get.”

Saneem says voter instruction booklets will also be distributed by the FEO.

He says it will have the national candidate list and will be displayed at prominent locations around the country so the candidate numbers have more visibility.

Saneem says today’s draw is taking place two days ahead of schedule.