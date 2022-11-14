Candidate nominations close

[Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The candidate nomination for the 2022 General Election closed at midday today.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the list of approved candidate will be published tomorrow.

“Four political parties submitted party lists of 55 candidates namely Fiji First, SODELPA, the People’s Alliance, and the National Federation Party. There were two independent candidates that submitted their nominations Mr. Rajendra Prasad Sharma and Mr. Ravinesh Reddy, both candidates have complied with the requirements and their nominations have been duly approved. As it’s stands, we have a total number of 348 candidates who have submitted their nominations.”

Saneem says 272 nominations have so far been approved.