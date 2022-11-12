Businessman files independent candidacy

Ravinesh Reddy

Nadi businessman Ravinesh Reddy has filed his nomination as an independent candidate to the Fijian Elections Office today.

The 37-year-old says he did not consider joining any party because he does not want his values, beliefs, and faith to be compromised.

When questioned about his stance on priority areas, Reddy says he is not in a position to answer until his nomination is approved.

Article continues after advertisement

“People talk a lot about change and I think a lot of people are talking about change, I have a very different concept of change. I believe that if there’s something you want to do in life, there’s something that you want to achieve, then you have to be the change. So that is what I believe in and if you want to achieve something and do well, and you want to serve the people of this country, then be here.”

Reddy says if he meets the five percent threshold, he will consider working with the party that will form the next government.