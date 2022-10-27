Buca Villagers ask for election date

Villagers of Buca in Tunuloa Cakaudrove say they want to know the date of Election Day.

During a talanoa session with the Leader of the People’s Alliance Party Sitiveni Rabuka at the village yesterday, villagers normally say by this time a date would have been set and political party campaigns are already underway.

They add there hasn’t been any explanation on why there is a delay in the announcement.

Rabuka responded saying elections will be held 42 days after the writ of election is issued by the President.

He has advised the village headmen and the villagers to work out from there, the potential date for election.

The former Prime Minister also urged the villagers to plan their travels over the next couple of months to allow for active participation in the election.

The Fijian Election date will be known after a writ of election is issued by the President.