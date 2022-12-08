Buabua cane farmer excited about voting

A Lautoka sugarcane farmer is hoping that whichever Government comes into power after the General Election they will continue to look after the industry and its farmers.

Ajay Nand Sharma of Buabua Road says he is also excited about voting which is just days away.

Sharma says despite the sugar industry not being a top earner for the economy like in previous years, there are still many families that depend on it.

The 55-year-old says he is happy with how the sugarcane farmers have been continuously looked after but also hopes that certain areas can be looked into after the election.

“For the farmers, they should increase the cane price because it costs us a lot. We have to pay $20 a bag of manure and we have to look for the labour when the cutting time comes, it’s very hard. We have to pay them $25-$30.”

Sharma says he has voted seven times and he also ensures he plays his part during this important period.

He is calling on people to vote on the day as it’s their civic duty.