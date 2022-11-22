Blame of 1987 coup biggest burden: Rabuka

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka [Source: The People's Alliance]

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says the biggest burden he has had to carry over the past 35 years is being blamed for the 1987 coup.

Rabuka made this comment during his recent trip to Gau Island in Lomaiviti, where he addressed villagers.

The 1987 coup leader says he wants to retire knowing he has redeemed himself and the people he serves are at peace.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka says people have told him that he is a tired old man.

Rabuka says this is true, but his weapon is his achievement and knowledge in leadership.

The leader of the People’s Alliance is urging villagers to vote wisely in the 2022 General Election for the party they want in government.