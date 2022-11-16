Beddoes wants answers

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem and Unity Fiji Member Mick Beddoes

Unity Fiji Member Mick Beddoes is adamant about knowing the truth regarding what transpired, which has now cost him his application to stand in this year’s General Election.

Speaking from his Sabeto home in Nadi this afternoon, the now-former provisional candidate of Unity Fiji says he is waiting on a response from the courier company that was responsible for transporting his application to Suva.

Beddoes says his documents reached the Fijian Elections Office almost two hours after the deadline.

He claimed this was sent about a week ago.

Beddoes, who admits he was disappointed, also admits failure on his part because he was supposed to be in charge of ensuring his documents arrived on time.

Meanwhile, a statement by the Supervisor of Elections has contradicted what Beddoes is saying.

Mohammed Saneem says Beddoes application was rejected as it did not comply with the statutory declaration rules.

The SoE had said the document presented to them was scanned instead of being signed.

He says FEO received three different versions of the document’s status, including one where they say the document was signed by Beddoes, who was in Suva; however, the Election Office identified that in fact it was not signed but scanned.

Beddoes who is after answers, now says he is putting together a podcast where he will campaign for Unity Fiji, a party he remains loyal to.