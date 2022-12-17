Battle for percentage intensifies

The battle for parliament seats continues to intensify with FijiFirst and The People’s Alliance continue to battle, with 1374 of the 2017 stations already released.

In the latest update, FijiFirst has picked up another 36,637 votes and is now on 119,871.

This is 42.16 percent of the vote results released so far.

PA is now at 35.63% with a total of 101,318 votes.

FF leader Voreqe Bainimarama is at 81, 354 while Sitiveni Rabuka of PA is at 44556.

The National Federation Party is on 24, 720, which is 8.69% of the votes. SODELPA is at 15050 and still in the five percent threshold range and is at 5.29%.

Unity Fiji is at 8425, Fiji Labour Party is at 8028, We United is at 4277, All Peoples (1855) and New Generation Party (606).

Rajendra Sharma as an independent is at 130 and another independent candidate Ravinesh Reddy has managed 60 votes.

Final Results by Party as of 17 December 2022 - 5pm