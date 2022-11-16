Ballot paper printing commences

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem

The Fijian Elections Office has started ballot paper printing.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, says the contract for the printing has been awarded to Star Printery, based in Raiwai.

According to Saneem, the facility is now under a 24-hour heavy police guard.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds according to Section 38[1] of the Electoral Act, the FEO is required to implement adequate security features into the design and production of the ballot paper.

“I can assure you that it is going to be difficult for anyone who wants to duplicate it or even photocopy it. In these elections, we do not require our staff to authenticate a ballot paper with a signature or stamp simply because, right from production, the ballot paper has security features built into it.”

Saneem earlier highlighted that more than 800,000 ballot papers are required for the 2022 General Election to cater for the 693, 915 registered voters.