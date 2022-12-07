Bainimarama urges voters to stay informed

FijiFirst Party Leader Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on people to be well-informed and understand the changes in laws and their implementation.

Speaking at the Party rally in Davuilevu road, Nakasi, Bainimarama highlighted that each time government proposes a new law, they have faced criticism.

He says the government has been working according to the National Council for Building a Better Fiji plan that was established in 2006.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every time we come up with the law, everyone says this Muslim is trying to step on the I-Taukei, that’s not true, he is following one of those pillars in place, and nothing is new. We all know what we need to do.”

Bainimarama says these are the very people who want to continue with racial discrimination.

He says they have a plan in place to ensure peace, stability, and equality for all Fijians.