Bainimarama targets Rabuka’s stronghold Qauia

The FijiFirst leader speaking to the community members of Qauia in Lami last night.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has urged community members of Qauia in Lami to question People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka on what is the use of reinstating the Great Council of Chiefs.

According to the 2018 General Election results, Rabuka gained more votes than Bainimarama in Qauia and nearby Lami areas.

Rabuka garnered 363 votes in Qauia while Bainimarama received 93 votes in the same area.

Speaking at a FijiFirst rally in Qauia in Lami last night, Bainimarama told the community members that Rabuka is only trying to appeal to the community especially indigenous Fijians by campaigning that he will bring back the Great Council of Chiefs.

He told the community that he is aware that they voted for Rabuka in the last election and urged the community to question Rabuka when he campaigns in Quaia on the purpose of the GCC.

Bainimarama claims Rabuka does not have a good answer on this.

The FijiFirst leader also highlighted to those attending the rally the developments that have been undertaken in Fiji through his leadership in government.

He says FijiFirst is forward-looking and inclusive of all races in its policies and services to the public.

Bainimarama claims that Rabuka will take the country backwards if elected, to that of the 1990s.