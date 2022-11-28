Bainimarama takes a swipe at Rabuka

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama (left), and The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has taken a swipe against The People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

This comes after Rabuka stated that something is wrong with Bainimarama’s mind.

Bainimarama says Rabuka continues to make silly and unrealistic comments.

Article continues after advertisement

“That shows the mental capacity that he has, he doesn’t know what he is talking about. It would be nice if he tells everyone what goes around my head but he doesn’t, he does not know that.”

Bainimarama adds that Rabuka needs to be questioned on the role of the Great Council of Chiefs if it’s going to be brought back.

He states that this generation has no clue about the GCC and the only thing that Fijian children are interested in is finding employment and putting food on the table.