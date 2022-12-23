Bainimarama shows optimism

The FijiFirst team has concluded its presentation to the SODELPA Management Board at Southern Cross Hotel in Suva this afternoon.

When asked how the meeting progressed, FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama only nodded and smiled.

Party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum opted not to comment when approached by the media outside the meeting venue.

Article continues after advertisement

The Party’s presentation to the SODELPA Board lasted for about an hour.

All parties have left the meeting venue, but the SODELPA Board meeting continues as they will now weigh proposals from FijiFirst and the People’s Alliance and its coalition partners National Federation Party before making a decision on who to form the next government with.