Bainimarama says RFMF ensures stability

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama at Nakurukuru Village in Lami last night

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama says the Republic of Fiji Military Forces have worked hard over the years to ensure stability and security in Fiji.

However, he says that some political party leaders have been saying they will reduce the number of military personnel if they get into government.

Bainimarama says most people including politicians are not aware of how the RFMF worked to introduce policies that eliminated fear and racial discrimination.

“I and a few high-ranking officers then in the RFMF made a promise and that is if we wanted to progress Fiji, we had to build a government that will eliminate racial discrimination. This is where we need to start and also where political leaders that want to lead our country now need to start because if this is not done, our country will be stuck with the events of 2000.”

During the party campaign last night, Bainimarama revealed that The People’s Alliance candidate Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu supported the leader of the 2000 coup, George Speight.

He also says that Ratu Naiqama then joined the government of the late Prime Minister Laisenia Qarase, but they failed to uphold what the RFMF had suggested.

Bainimarama says the RFMF wanted to ensure the elimination of racial discrimination and to protect all Fijians by ensuring that the events of 1987 and 2000 are not repeated.