Bainimarama says his track record speaks volume

FijiFirst Party leader Voreqe Bainimarama states that in the past eight years he has done more than any Prime Minister in Fiji.

Speaking to supporters during their rally last night in Nawaka Village, Nadi, Bainimarama says his track record proves that he has achieved many things that benefited the people.

Bainimarama claims that he has done more for the itaukei than any Prime Minister in the past.

“I’ve done more for the whole community than anyone else. Look at the roads, electricity I’ve been told that’s the job of Government yes but not at the pace I did.”

The FijiFirst leader further claims that compared to his rivals they do not have a track record like his, where he continues to put the people of Fiji first.

Bainimarama stresses that we need to look after each other and not differentiate on race.

He again highlights that FijiFirst Government has done a lot over the past 8 years and claims that if they vote for any other party, they will lose out on this.

The party will be campaigning in Lautoka and Ba today.