Bainimarama looks after everyone’s well-being: Waqainabete

The seawall situated in Sitiveni Rabuka’s village was constructed by the FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama.

This is according to FijiFirst candidate and Health Minister, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete.

He said the road from Nabouwalu to Labasa was also built by the government.

“We are here because of the truth and you all have seen the developments done by this government. You have also noted the work done by past governments and I am definite that you can attest to the fact that the level of progress and economic developments done by this party and the leader of this party is exceptional.”

Waqainabete says that as a doctor, he believes that everyone should be protected and Bainimarama fights for this, to ensure that development and progress benefit everyone.

Inia Seruiratu, the Defence Minister also reiterated this message and said that a wise vote was a vote for FijiFirst.

“His leadership does not discriminate and the developments done by Bainimarama are not focused on a particular group of people, province, or area. He looks after the interest and well-being of every Fijian.”

The candidates have pleaded with first-time voters to be part of this national exercise on December 14th and to make their vote count.