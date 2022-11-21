Bainimarama lashes out at opposition parties

[File Photo]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has described Biman Prasad, the Leader of the National Federation Party the ‘King of Emoji.’

He claims that Prasad is now imitating the People’s Alliance Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

“He is sucking up to Rabuka right now so whatever Rabuka says he repeats and that is why he is talking about bringing back the Great Council of Chiefs.”



Bainimarama says eligible voters will decide on December 14 if they want to advance Fiji or drag it backward.

He also claims that other opposition parties do not have any effective and new policies as they would only build upon the policies that have been introduced by the FijiFirst party.

“He’s been talking about I not having to come up with any ideas, that’s what he said. He is blind and he’s deaf, he doesn’t know what’s going on around him, maybe he is too old and should retire but he should look around.”

The government leader says leaders like Rabuka, Prasad, and Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube do not have anything to offer Fiji and this is why voters need to thoroughly assess the economic development changes in place and vote for FijiFirst.

Questions regarding the issues raised by Bainimarama have been sent to leaders of the political parties concerned.