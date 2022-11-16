Bainimarama confident of another term

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama at a rally at Syria Park in Nausori

FijiFirst Leader, Voreqe Bainimarama says his team is definite that they will be re-elected into government after the 2022 General Election.

He highlighted this today while addressing a large number of supporters at a rally at Syria Park in Nausori this morning.

Bainimarama says party opponents are aware of the great work done by FijiFirst, and the lies spread by opposition parties reflect that they are afraid of losing this election.

He also says police are looking into two recent incidents in which FijiFirst banners were allegedly destroyed and cars with FijiFirst stickers were stoned.

The Prime Minister says a few individuals have been arrested, and they are being questioned by police.

FijiFirst candidates are also present at the rally.