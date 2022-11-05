Apply for postal ballot, if you can’t vote on December 14th: Saneem

[Photo: Supplied]

The Supervisor of Elections is reminding the public that if they are outside of Fiji or will not be able to go to their polling stations on December, 14th to apply for a postal ballot.

A registered voter can apply for postal voting if he or she is living outside of Fiji or will be outside of Fiji on polling day, is unable to travel to a polling station due to sickness, religious beliefs, or work commitments, is under pretrial detention or sentence of imprisonment.

“This includes all the workers in the PALM Scheme, this includes anybody who is overseas even if you’re going for business or leisure. If you’re going to be admitted to the hospital because you’ve booked into surgery or you’re a tourism industry worker or you’re in essential services you will be required to apply for a postal ballot.”

Saneem says the forms are available on the Fijian Elections website

“services.feo.org.fj/postal. If you google postal ballot Fiji ours will be the first website to appear on google search and you can then download the form and fill it up and then you will have to upload it to the same portal because that’s how we will get your postal ballot”

He adds his team has been visiting aged care facilities this week to assist them in applying for postal ballot.

All postal ballots must reach the Fijian Elections Office no later than Election day December 14th, 2022.

Postal ballot papers will be counted at the National Count Center.