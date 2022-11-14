Appeals and objections open at 8am tomorrow

The Electoral Commission will be accepting appeals and objections tomorrow from 8am to 4pm.

The appeals and objections will only be accepted at the Fijians Elections Office at 59 High Street, Toorak.

The Commission says appeals and objections must be lodged by completing the approved forms and any other documents will not be accepted.

Interested individuals can download the appeals and objections forms from the Electoral Commission website.

In the event a registered voter wishes to file an objection to a nomination, they must deposit a fee of $100 in cash.

The Commission says there are no fees for appeals.

The decision of the Electoral Commission on an appeal or objection is final.