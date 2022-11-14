Appeals and objections on candidate nominations open tomorrow

Mohammed Saneem [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

The Supervisor of Elections has today stressed that no new nominations can be made to replace any candidate who withdraws their nomination as the candidate nomination closed today.

Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office will not be receiving any late nominations as candidates were given sufficient time to submit completed forms.

He says parties have had sufficient time to prepare to nominate and file their nominations.

Saneem adds that in the event a candidate whose nomination has been rejected wishes to appeal the Supervisor of Elections decision, they may follow the Electoral Commission guidelines.

“All appeals and objections must be submitted to the Electoral Commission before 4.00pm on 15 November 2022. Furthermore, any candidate who wishes to withdraw his or her nomination has to submit a written notice to the Supervisor of Elections no later than 12.00pm on 15 November 2022.”

The SoE says the Electoral Act does not allow for any changes or replacement with respect to candidates after the close of nominations and they will only be processing the 348 nominations that they have received.