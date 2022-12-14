An elderly citizen joins voting line

Many people have gathered at the Vuci Methodist Primary School in Nausori to cast their vote this morning.

73-year-old Loloe Tabakaloa was among those in line to cast her vote this morning.

She says she was at the polling station around 6am just to exercise her constitutional rights.

She says she is excited to cast her vote and make a difference.

Tabakaloa is also urging eligible voters to show up at their designated polling places to cast their vote.

Over 200 people are in line to cast their votes at this venue.