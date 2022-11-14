All People’s Party nominates 14

Lautoka-based All Peoples Party General Secretary, Jone Lesi

Lautoka-based All Peoples Party has refiled the nomination of a provisional candidate today.

General Secretary, Jone Lesi confirms they have nominated a total of 14 provisional candidates to the Fijian Elections Office.

Lesi says there were a few other nominations they were hoping to submit today but they could not and only refiled for one provisional candidate.

According to the Party General Secretary, there is only one woman provisional candidate and a youth provisional candidate for the party.

Earlier this month in Lautoka, the party had announced a further 19 provisional candidates bringing their total to 29.

However, the party has only been able to file 14 nominations today as the nomination period officially closed at midday today.