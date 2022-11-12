All Peoples Party files candidate nominations

Lautoka-based All Peoples Party has filed 14 provisional candidate nominations to the Fijian Elections Office today.

Party Registrar, Jone Lesi says they will file seven more nominations in the coming days.

He also highlighted that they are working on their party manifesto.

Lesi says the party is strongly headed with Christian values and members are from different denominations.

Meanwhile nominations for candidates will close at 12pm on Monday, November 14th.