Ali’s belief in SODELPA firm

Social Democratic Liberal Party provisional candidate Hazarat Ali

Social Democratic Liberal Party provisional candidate Hazarat Ali will not allow issues in SODELPA to hinder his preparation for the General Election.

Ali had also applied for a SODELPA ticket in the 2018 General Election.

The man representing the Seaqaqa constituency says he is concerned that many cane farmers are moving to Suva.

Ali says if he makes it to parliament he wants to do more to assist these cane farmers.

When asked about issues of factions in SODELPA, Ali says he believes in the party.

“Nothing has been instructed to me, I’m really happy to be contesting the election in the SODELPA party and I’ve got supporters.”

SODELPA Leader, Viliame Gavoka says the party will submit 54 names to the Fijian Elections Office by Friday for nominations.

The party was hoping to field 56 provisional candidates, but this has been affected after Pita Waqavonovono and a teacher pulled out of the race.