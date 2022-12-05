Ali referred to FICAC over alleged breach

People’s Alliance representative Amjad Ali has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption by the Fijian Elections Office.

Ali, who was previously named as a provisional candidate for PA is alleged to have breached the section of Section 114(1) and 141 of the Electoral Act 2014.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says they have received numerous complaints against Ali by Zakat recipients.

Zakat is an Islamic financial term and as one of the pillars of the faith, it requires all Muslims to donate a portion of their wealth to charity.

Saneem says many Zakat recipients have alleged Ali in distributing Zakat food vouchers coerced them into voting for PA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka.

The FEO is reminding all political parties and their representatives to ensure that they comply with all relevant laws in place when undertaking campaign for the 2022 General Election.