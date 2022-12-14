Ali happy to vote

Usman Ali

57-year-old Usman Ali says he is happy to have finally cast his vote after months of waiting.

Despite being an amputee, the Olosara resident was among the first people to vote at the Sigatoka Methodist College.

Ali says he woke up early to catch a taxi to the polling venue.

Ali says the voting process was simple and he did not have to wait long.

A total of 2,096 Fijians are registered to vote among the four polling stations at Sigatoka Methodist College.