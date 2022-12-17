Agents evicted, Saneem says prior notice given

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem [left] and National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad

Leaders claim the party agents were inhumanly evicted from the count center last night.

National Federation Party Leader Biman Prasad asserts that there was a lack of humanitarian empathy for the count agents.

Prasad further claims that these highlight irregular and suspicious acts were carried out when the final election count outcomes should be nearing conclusion.

He adds at 4am today that a scaffolding company arrived to remove the tents that housed political party agents.

“There has been a lack of advance notice of logical sequencing the of recount, all shrouded in mystery living our parties minimal time to respond and ensure the safety of our count agents. It was around 4am 17th December 2022, the scaffolding company arrived to remove the tent.”

The NFP Leader says agents were told that they needed a tent for a wedding for Sigatoka.

Prasad claims that the sudden eviction of the agents was inhumane.

However, Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says the parties were given prior notice.

FBC News understands that the party agents were informed that the counting had finished and therefore the parties were informed to withdraw some of its agents.

We have also been informed that party officials were aware of this.