A vote for SODELPA is not a vote for FijiFirst: Radrodro

[Source: Social Democratic Liberal Party / Facebook]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party will not form a coalition with the FijiFirst Party, says candidate Aseri Radrodro.

He emphasized this during a party campaign with villagers of Naqali in Naitasiri yesterday.

Radrodro also rubbished circulated rumors that a vote for SODELPA is a vote for FijiFirst.

“I am affirming this today and that claims about SODELPA having a coalition with FijiFirst are all lies and this is not happening. We’ve stressed this continuously and we have made it clear that SODELPA will again meet the five percent threshold after this election and will enter Parliament.”

Radrodro adds that the policies of SODELPA are unique and it is different from other political parties.

He states that the policy difference will not allow SODELPA to have a coalition with another political party, especially FijiFirst.

The acting deputy leader of SODELPA says he is sure that the support base for his party is intact.