A lot more is at stake: Naupoto

FijiFirst candidate Viliame Naupoto.

FijiFirst candidate Viliame Naupoto is reminding Fijians to vote wisely for the 2022 General Election as a lot more is at stake.

Speaking at the Party rally in Davuilevu, Nakasi, Naupoto says they need to be mindful of the beneficiaries the next government will offer as he claims no political party has promised to take forward the current policies in place.

“The free education that those kids that I was talking about, these kids that are sitting here, that is on the ballot on the 14th, the social pension that I was talking about that my elders brother is receiving, that is on the ballot when you go and vote.”

Naupoto says they also need to be mindful of the consequences of their tick when they will cast their vote.

The former Commander of the Republic of Fiji Military Force is also urging all eligible voters to cast their votes to make a difference.