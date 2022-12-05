A bad choice may result in unjust law: RFMF Commander

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces / Facebook]

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces Commander is reminding his soldiers that a wrong voting choice can result in unjust law, needless conflicts, violence and calamities of economic policies.

While addressing military personnel during the Commander’s Parade at the Queen Elizabeth Barracks this morning Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai says it’s therefore crucial for all members of the RFMF to exercise their right and vote in this year’s General Election.

Major General Kalouniwai says nothing is more integral to democracy than voting.

“When voting I urge you to vote for your families, vote for your children, vote for the less unfortunate, the needy and the vulnerable of our communities.”

Kalouniwai says all soldiers should look at voting as a duty.

“We must look at this as a duty to avoid complicity with injustice. We must remember if you not doing so you become complicit and allowing injustice to prevail over the most vulnerable of our people.”

The RFMF Commander says this is a significant moment in our nation as by next week, we will know the government that will lead us for the next four years.

Also part of the Commanders End of Year parade is the awarding of the Command medals, the Meritorious Services Decoration and the Meritorious Services Award to service personnel of the RFMF.