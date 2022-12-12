97 observers ready to observe

Election observers. [Photo: Supplied]

Ninety-seven election observers will be out in the field from tomorrow as Fiji gears up for Election Day on Wednesday.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the observers will be deployed to various parts of the country where they will be observing electoral processes on the day of polling.

The SoE took the observers through a comprehensive presentation on the election process earlier today.

Saneem says it is appropriate to introduce the observers to the Fijian election so that they have contextual knowledge, cultural familiarity and understanding of election processes.



He adds they also want to get the observers to learn of the efforts undertaken in the preparational stages that will now culminate on Election Day as Polling Stations open, and voters come in to cast their ballots.

The FEO has accredited 97 observers for this election from 16 countries including two regional organizations.