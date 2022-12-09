89-year-old braves rain to cast vote

Iginasio Qionibaravi

Voters in Muniyagaiwala in the interior of Seaqaqa, Macuata braved the rainy conditions yesterday afternoon to cast their votes for pre-polls at Vudibasoga Catholic School.

Amongst them was their oldest voter, 89-year-old Iginasio Qionibaravi who says it was important he cast his ballot as it might be his last.

Although he couldn’t remember how many times he has voted before, Qionibaravi says all elections are important and participation by voters is key in deciding who leads in the next four years.

Speaking to FBC News, Qionibaravi says he made sure he made it to the school to cast his vote despite his medical condition.

The father of three has been sickly for over a year after injuring himself in the face and his knees are giving in due to his old-age.

When the heavy rain started, Qionibaravi says it wasn’t going to dampen his spirit so he insisted to his family to be taken to the pre-polling venue.

96 voters were registered to cast their vote at the Vudibasoga Catholic School and the turnout was promising.

Head of the Mataqali Nacuiyala, Iosefo Jese says they are happy that the villagers got to exercise their right to vote and to choosing who they want in government.

Jese adds, the turnout this year has surpassed the numbers for last elections.